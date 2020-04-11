Washington, UT -John “Danny” Thorpe, 63, passed away on Wednesday, April 8th, 2020 after a short battle with colon cancer. Danny was born May 20, 1956 and lived most of his early life in Santa Maria, CA. He graduated from Righetti High School in 1974 where he met his wife Carol.

Danny took over the family business and ran Thorpe Plumbing until he moved his family to Washington, UT where he began at the city of Washington running the water department until his early retirement due to a work injury. He is survived by his wife Carol, son Daniel Thorpe, Seattle, WA, and his daughter Crissy Morris, Washington, UT. He also leaves behind his grandsons Andrew Thorpe and Aaron Morris and his granddaughters Hannah (Carson) Dover, Taylor and Cameron Thorpe, and Abbey Morris. Viewing will be held on Monday April 13th, 2020 at 11:00 am at Hughes Mortuary, with a graveside to follow. Please visit www.hughesmortuary.com for full details.