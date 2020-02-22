John Cochran III

John is survived by his wife Dixie Cochran. Their four children; Deborah Hall, Richard Hall and his wife Sophia, Kathleen Cochran and Dianna Cochran. Six grandchildren; Jared, Jason, Joshua, Jacob, Derek and Bailey; and eight great grandchildren. His brother, Michael Cochran and his family, and his sister Valentina Christensen and her family.
After choosing to serve in the Air Force, he joined and retired from the Air National Guard. All of his life he had an interest in aeronautics. From Rocket Club in school, to helping build space shuttles and the B2 Bomber. He was able to pursue his passion.
John was family oriented, always doing what he could to help others and a father figure to many. He was proud to have been a Cub Scout and Boy Scout leader. He had a story to tell about almost any topic, and will be greatly missed.
Celebration of Life: Saturday, February 29, 2020, 1 PM to 5 PM, 4740 W. Ave L-13 Quartz Hill. People may visit during this time.
