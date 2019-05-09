John C. Doughty

John Cornelius Doughty, 75, of Santa Maria, CA passed away on May 2, 2019. John was born in Pennsylvania on November 14, 1943. He was raised in Carrollton, Ohio and moved to California in 1965. In 1969, he met and married the love of his life, Frances Ramirez.
John worked as an automotive mechanic for various local employers including Lincoln & Mercury, Iverson Motors, Jaeckels Exxon, and Santa Maria Tire. At the time of his retirement he was proudly employed by Santa Maria Joint Union High School District as lead mechanic in the bus garage.
John loved to barbeque, ride Harley-Davidson motorcycles and watch NASCAR races. He also loved being a member of the Touring Elks. He had an infectious smile and laughter and lived his life to the fullest.
John is survived by his loving wife of nearly 50 years, Frances R. Doughty; daughters Judy (Luis) and Jennette (Jose); five grandchildren Monet, Serenity, Sarai, Sasha, Andrew John and numerous friends.
John was preceded in death by his siblings David, Naomi, Ginger, Frances, and their parents Gertrude and David Doughty.
Public visitation will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Dudley Hoffman Mortuary from 5:00-6:00 PM followed by a rosary service at 6:00 PM. A mass will be held at St. Louis de Montfort Church on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 10:00 AM with a burial to follow at the Santa Maria Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to be made to the UCLA Heart Transplant Assistance Fund. Checks can be made in memory of John Doughty to UC Regents, C/O of Robin Faigenblat, 924 Westwood Blvd, Suite 825, Los Angeles, CA 90024.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.