John Allan Sprague

Johnny went to be with the Lord on November 24th, 2018 at home with his beloved wife, Nancy of 31 years, by his side. He was 78 years of age.
Johnny was born in Bakersfield, CA. September, 1940. After attending Delano High School he enlisted in the army. He spent the last two years stationed at Hickman Field, Oahu, Hawaii. He was in the Honor Guard where he serviced 365 funerals at the National Cemetery of Pacific Punch Bowl.
Johnny had several jobs over the years; he worked for Loomis, Hayashi, and the Packing Sheds in Oceano, PG&E, Vandenberg Air Force Base and Diablo Canyon. Johnny was skilled in a multitude of fields, but found his niche in welding and was a member of the Plumber, Pipefitters UA local 114 in Santa Barbara.
Johnny devoted his life to the lord in 1980 and he walked in faith the remainder of his life. He enjoyed collecting and refurbishing antiques. He loved cars and going to estate sales and garage sales looking for treasures”. Traveling with friends and family was at the top of his fun list. He and his bride went on 43 cruises! He cherished his entire family and they were of the utmost importance to him.
Johnny is preceded in death by his daughter, Cindy Sprague, his granddaughters Kori and Kenidy Carter and great granddaughter Vera.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Nancy Sprague, daughters Shelly (Bill) Jouett, Narlene (Richard) Keenan, Christine (Kurt) Valt, son Mark (Valeska) Carter. His brother, Richard (Betty) Sprague and sister Judy Dyer. He had 14 grandchildren, Dustin, Derek, Dylan, Danelle, CJ, Megan, Jamie, Dane, Kasidy Michael, Kayla, Zach, Noah and Jonah. 10 great grandchildren, Ryder, Hattie, Jadynn, Cali, Gage, Dylan, Stephanie, Rev, Alexander and Emmett. Four nephews and one niece.
Services to be held at Marshall Spoo Funeral Home on Saturday December 8th at 11:00am. Graveside service and reception to follow. Viewing Friday December 7th from 5-7.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.