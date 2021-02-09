On Thursday January 28, 2021 the Lujanos lost the hero of their family. Family was everything to John; his #1 priority. Even after working a full week, he never hesitated to get in his truck and drive to wherever he was needed. You could rely on him for anything, whether it was fixing something around the house, (even if he had to look it up on YouTube or Tik Tok) or needing a laugh, John was there with his famous punchlines. When he wasn't working, he never missed a soccer or basketball tournament, family celebration, or rescuing his youngest from a scary spider.
John was born in Tijuana, Mexico. He is survived by his mother Maria Elena, his loving wife Raquel and their three children JC, Juanita, and Breana, his daughter in law Lisa, his three grandchildren Isabella, Miles and David, his two sisters Luisa and Maribel, his two brothers Raul and Alberto and numerous extended family members. He was preceded in death by his father Jose.
John worked at Phillips66, his job of 20 years, where he began as an Operator and worked his way up to Head Operator and then as the Health and Safety Officer. He was an advocate for safety and was always "quizzing" his wife on proper usage before she worked with tools. In addition to his job position, he served on the Rope Rescue Team, Fire Brigade, and proudly operated the company fire truck.
Anyone who knows John knew he had a tough exterior and spoke his mind, but inside he was soft like a teddy bear with the kids in the family. He was always the first one to welcome a new baby to the family by scratching their nose with his mustache as he squeezed them tight. John loved being a Grandpa. He loved taking his grandkids camping, making huge bonfires so they could make smores and enjoyed hanging out at the beach with them. He also loved the outdoors and most weekends you could find him tinkering outside or cooking for his family. John's love language was cooking. His greatest pleasure was being surrounded by his family and watching people enjoy his food, especially his famous BBQ and pozole.
We miss him terribly, but we will think of him at every bonfire with a drink in hand, listening to his favorite Mexican music, "the end to a perfect night", as he would always say.
Funeral service will be at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 298 S. Thompson Ave, Nipomo, on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 10:00 am . A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.