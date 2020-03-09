John A. Johnson Sr. Born April 2, 1932 in Shreveport, LA. He passed away on March 3,2020. He was a loving husband, father and one of Jehovah's Witnesses. He loved to fish and was always known for his sense of humor. He is survived by his wife Marcy Johnson of 58 years, his eight children Jacqueline DeWitt, Cindy Betzale, Sandra DeWitt, Diane Sitton, John A. Johnson Jr., Catherine Silva, Rebecca Castillo, and Aretha Beas and stepdaughters Sylvia Bewley and Theresa Fulton. He was preceded in death by his stepson Michael Peavy. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Shannon DeWitt, Alysha Davenport, Cory Silva, Joshua Castillo, Leah Betzale, Joseph Beas, Halle Sitton,Jasmyn DeWitt, and great grandchild Nixon Beas. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Lori Family Mortuary. A graveside service will be held Friday March 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Santa Maria Cemetery.