Joe Ramirez

Joe was a devoted Son, Father, Brother and Uncle. Joe loved hanging out with family and Barbequing. He enjoyed watching football and his favorite team was the New Orleans Saints. Joe was a person that we could all depend on whether it was to help someone move or to get to the park early in the morning to get “the spot”. One thing you could always expect from Joe was to make you laugh. You never knew what crazy words would come out of his mouth, but from the minute he walked through the door with that huge smile on his face until the time he left you could be sure that he'd have you laughing. Two things Joe was well known for in his neighborhood were flying his kite in the roundabout and walking his little ones to and from school or to am/pm with his famous straw hat.