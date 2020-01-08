Joe Ramirez, 45, of Santa Maria, passed away on December 26, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones.
Joe was born on August 31, 1974 in Santa Maria, CA to Theresa Ramirez. Joe was raised in Santa Maria and attended Alvin and Adam elementary schools, Fesler Jr High and Santa Maria High School. During his childhood Joe enjoyed swimming and loved skating at the local skating rink to his jam, I need love by LL Cool J. As a young adult, Joe had a passion for cooking and was a cook at a local restaurant.
Joe was a devoted Son, Father, Brother and Uncle. Joe loved hanging out with family and Barbequing. He enjoyed watching football and his favorite team was the New Orleans Saints. Joe was a person that we could all depend on whether it was to help someone move or to get to the park early in the morning to get “the spot”. One thing you could always expect from Joe was to make you laugh. You never knew what crazy words would come out of his mouth, but from the minute he walked through the door with that huge smile on his face until the time he left you could be sure that he'd have you laughing. Two things Joe was well known for in his neighborhood were flying his kite in the roundabout and walking his little ones to and from school or to am/pm with his famous straw hat.
Joe is survived by his Mom, Theresa Ramirez of Santa Maria. His Sisters, Valerie Loya, Angie Martinez, Janelle Urias and Leslie Urias. Brothers, Freddy Martinez Jr, Robert Martinez and Stevie Urias all of Santa Maria. His Girlfriend Brooke Ramirez of Santa Maria. His Children, Joe Jr and Miguel of Portland, Gloria and Moses of Visalia, Rebecca, Tommy, Felipe, Mi'kial and Violet all of Santa Maria. He is also survived by his grandson, Titus Lee Ramirez of Portland.
Joe was preceded in death by his Nina, Gloria Urias, Step Dad, Freddy Martinez and Grandmother, Ramona Ramirez.
Joe's smile will always & forever be remembered.
The viewing will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 11 am, followed by a Scripture Service at 1 pm in the Chapel of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the new section of the Santa Maria Cemetery.
Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.
