Joe N. Ramirez, 95, passed away on December 24, 2019. He was born in Wilmington, California on December 26, 1923 to Francisco and Trinidad Ramirez. Joe served in the United States Navy as a Seaman, First Class. He is survived by his daughters; Christine Sheets (Dwayne); Laura Anaya-Gonzales (Anthony); Adrienne Alvarez (Michael); and Gloria Landeros (Mario); 18 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 2 great great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
You have free articles remaining.
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
To plant a tree in memory of Joe Ramirez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.