Joe N. Ramirez, 95, passed away on December 24, 2019. He was born in Wilmington, California on December 26, 1923 to Francisco and Trinidad Ramirez. Joe served in the United States Navy as a Seaman, First Class. He is survived by his daughters; Christine Sheets (Dwayne); Laura Anaya-Gonzales (Anthony); Adrienne Alvarez (Michael); and Gloria Landeros (Mario); 18 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 2 great great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Dudley-Hoffman

Mortuary & Crematory

(805) 922-8463

