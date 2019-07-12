Joe Komenda, Jr.

1st Lt. Joseph E. Komenda, Jr. USMC Retired born June 10th, 1946 passed into the next life on May 12, 2019. Joe was very proud to be a Marine and was the recipient of the Bronze Star and Purple Heart for his service to the country in Viet Nam. Those who knew Joe will remember his sharp wit, big heart and charismatic nature. He was handsome, hilarious, generous and a loving person. Joe was bigger than life to all who knew him. Joe had a very eclectic work history but loved all he did. Joe valued his family above all else. Joe was the eldest of seven children and the first to offer help, advise (wanted or not) or any assistance needed.
Joe is survived by his wife of 42 yrs. Irene, his son Geoffrey (Traci) and 3 grandchildren, Drew, Alexis and Isabelle. His 3 brothers Rudy (Karen), Steven (Kelli) and Michael and his 3 sisters Mary Beth, Julie (Steve) and Kathleen. Numerous nieces and nephews. Joe was preceded in passing by his father Joe Sr. (1999) and his mother Betty (2003). Joe didn't want an elaborate service and will be entered in a National Cemetery. Donations in his memory may be made to Viet Nam Veterans Fund or the Semper Fi fund.
