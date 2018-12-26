Joe G. Salazar, 86, passed away on the evening of Sunday, December 16, 2018, at Marian Medical Center in the embrace of his loved ones. Joe will be remembered most for his humor, hard work, and service to his family, community, and country.
Joe was born in Superior, Arizona, to Manuel Salazar and Rita Salazar (née Gallego), and graduated from Superior High School, where he played football, in 1950. Shortly thereafter, he joined his older brother, Frank, by enlisting in the army at the height of the Korean War. He was promptly promoted to the rank of Sergeant in the 3rd Infantry Division, where he was awarded two Bronze Stars for heroic acts. He was wounded in combat, for which he received a Purple Heart.
After returning to the States following his military service, he worked as a uranium miner until 1960, when he moved from Arizona to Santa Maria, California. Joe was a staple citizen of the Santa Maria community. A lifelong Democrat and advocate for workers' rights, he joined the Labor Union and worked his way up to become President of the local union chapter, a position he held until his retirement.
He met the love of his life, Alice Barraza, and married her on Christmas Eve, 1968. It was the start of a marriage that would last for 33 years. Joe and Alice were an inseparable team. They loved to host gatherings, so their home was always filled with the laughter and conversation of friends and family. Their children and grandchildren will always remember them in the kitchen together, preparing meals side by side. Joe's specialties were machaca, tamales, chimichangas, and clam chowder. He jarred his own jam from the apricots that grew from the tree in his backyard and cured beef to make jerky in his spare time. He loved to solve crossword puzzles and read historical non-fiction books.
The love shared by Joe and Alice formed a strong foundation for their family, and it lasted until her sudden passing due to cancer in 2001. Through his wife's death and throughout his remaining years, Joe maintained an unwavering positivity and continued to be a source of joy and encouragement to those around him. He found important lessons in everyday situations that he shared with those closest to him. He was there for everybody. He made friends with everyone. He made time for his family no matter what. And, above all, he enjoyed making others laugh.
Joe is survived by his nine children, Joe Salazar, Jr., Silvia Olmos, Sandra Steil, Diane Chavez, Joanne Whitworth, Vivian Salazar, Sal Salazar, Connie Salazar, Sally Gallaty, and 31 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.
Viewing will be held on Thursday, December 27, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. followed by funeral mass at 10:00 a.m. at Saint John Neumann Catholic Church in Santa Maria. Graveside service will follow at the Santa Maria Cemetery.
