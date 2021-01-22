Joe D Silva, passed away on January 16, 2021, at the age of 89 from natural causes. He was born on August 22, 1931, in Casmalia, California, to Manuel D and Mary Silva. He was the younger of two children. He attended various elementary schools in the Orcutt and Santa Maria Valley areas. He graduated from Santa Maria High School in 1949. During and after high school he worked for various farmers in the Guadalupe area and later a box company in Santa Maria. While waiting for the seasonal work at the box company to start up again, a man named Frank Olocco asked him if he'd like a job driving a water truck for a couple months. That couple months turned into 42 years where he eventually retired from Olocco Ag Services as the Shop Maintenance and Fabrication Supervisor in 1996.
In January, 1959, he married the love of his life Adelina Mendes. Together they raised their two children, Joey and Margie. Joe was a devoted husband for 53 years, lovingly caring for Adelina especially during the last 2 years of her life, until her passing in March of 2012. Family was very important to Joe and when he wasn't working long hours he supported his children however he could in little league baseball, boy scouts, 4-H, FFA and the LUSO youth council. He honored his Portuguese heritage as an active member of the DES club where he helped with numerous events and fundraising activities. Joe's biggest hobby was cheering on Joey during race season at the Santa Maria race track on Saturday nights. Then on Sundays and most weeknights he would be in the shop banging out the dents in the car in order to get it ready for the next Saturday race. Joe was kind-hearted, giving and loving. He was a man of integrity and had an extremely strong faith in God that enabled him to persevere after the loss of his Adelina.
He is survived by his son, Joey; daughter, Margie (Greg) Hamon; grandchildren Mason (Lizette) and Amanda Silva, Danielle and Matt Hamon; great granddaughter Aleena; numerous nieces and nephews and his loyal dog Lexi. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, his brother Manuel Silva, infant sister Constance Silva, and daughter-in-law, Cindy Silva. The family would like to thank Dr. Arain and his staff for their kindness at every office visit. Also a heartfelt thank you to Joe's neighbor Eddie, for all the little things you did for him. We (and Joe) truly appreciated them.
