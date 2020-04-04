Joe B. Bendele of Santa Maria, CA passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 at his home surrounded by his devoted wife and family.
Joe was born, December 22, 1939 in Del Rio, Texas.
Joe attended Santa Maria High where he met and married the love of his life, Hermie (Baldiviez). They have 3 children. He was employed with Santa Maria Valley Warehouse for 35 years until their closing. He then went to work for Santa Maria-Bonita School District as a custodian from where he retired.
Joe was an avid sports enthusiast, with a lifelong passion for baseball/softball. Joe played for many years in various leagues, traveling the State to play in tournaments. His love and passion for baseball/softball was passed on to his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He attended as many of their games as he could sitting right up front cheering them on and trying to attend every game in a season! He was their #1 fan and always will be.
His family will forever miss him, especially his sense of humor, comedic ways, and jokes for which he was famous. Always making us laugh, even in his final days. Joe had a big heart and loved people, everyone was his friend and welcome in his home.
He and Hermie would have celebrated 64 years of marriage in July. Joe will be missed by his 3 children and their spouses, Joey Bendele (Becky), Cathy Valenzuela (Matthew), Marti Borjas (Tim), all of Santa Maria, CA 10 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. One brother Paul Bendele of Santa Maria, CA and one sister Lupe Prince of Livermore, CA.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Nora Ross, and Jose Maria Bill, father and mother-in- law Rosario and Reyes Baldiviez, grandmother Nellie Bendele, nephew Tim Norwood, brother-in-laws Frank Scherrer and Joe Baldiviez and his beloved grandson Justin Matthew Valenzuela his “Nani Boy”.
The family would like to thank Central Coast Home Health and Hospice for their dedication and care.
In consideration of family and friends during this Covid-19 virus, there will be no service at this time and Joe will be honored at a later date.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
