Joe Armenta, 80, of Santa Maria passed away January 13, 2020 with his family at home.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Ruby. He is survived by his wife of 49 years Josephine Armenta. Five children: David, Lydia, Eloise, Virginia, and Rachel all of Santa Maria. He was blessed with 20 grandchildren and 35 great grandchildren. Along with siblings from Santa Maria including lots of nieces and nephews.

Rest In Peace we all love you.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be 9:00 a.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Red Oak Baptist Church in Tanglewood, 3600 Pinewood Road, Santa Maria, CA 93455. Interment will follow in the Guadalupe Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.

