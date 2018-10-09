Joann Marie Williams was born on April 5, 1933 in Elysburg Pennsylvania to Harold and Stella Cherrington. She had an older brother, Lear who died at age 60 of leukemia.
Joann's family moved to Columbia County Pa and she went to school at Scott Township High School. She graduated in 1951. She attended Thompson Business School in Harrisburg Pa for one year.
In 1955 she married John (Jack) Williams. They were married for 63 years. Jack had a Navy career so they lived all over.
They had three children and five grandchildren. Susan Gibbons and her son Craig, David Williams and Jacob, Jessica and Justin, and Joni Jaime and Fernando.
Joann earned a BFA degree from the University of Hawaii. She substituted for Santa Barbara County in Special Ed classes for ten years. She attended Chapman College to get a 5th year Teaching Credential.
She was member of the Pacific Christian Center for 32 years and volunteered at the Healing Rooms in Santa Maria for 18 years.
At 2pm Saturday Oct 13 a memorial service will be held at the Healing Rooms on Skyway Drive in Santa Maria.
