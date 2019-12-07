JoAnn Elicabeth Jacobson

JoAnn Elizabeth Jacobson, age 89, passed away on November 29, 2019 after a short illness following a stroke.
JoAnn was born on May 26, 1930 in Aurora, Illinois to LeRoy and Juliette Wallace. In 1936 she moved with her family to Santa Monica, California. It was at Santa Monica High School “Samohi” in 1946 at age 15, that JoAnn met and fell in love with her future husband, Glenn Jacobson. After Glenn's tour of duty in the U.S. Marine Corps, the two high school sweethearts were married in 1951. Their marriage was blessed with three wonderful children, Gary, Judy and Jenny who also graduated from Samohi.
In 1975 Glenn was promoted to Western Regional Director for GTE Data Services, now Verizon.. The couple was then transferred to San Angelo, Texas. This would be the first of several career moves that would also take them to Everett, Washington, Saratoga/Los Gatos in California and finally to corporate headquarters in Tampa, Florida. After Glenn's retirement in 1984, they moved to Prescott, Arizona for 3 years before deciding to move back to California to be closer to their children.
JoAnn and Glenn loved golf and enjoyed tournament play throughout the years. They also joined the Santa Maria Lawn Bowling Club and entered most tournaments. She played until a major stroke in 1998 confined her to a wheelchair. It didn't stop her from enjoying life to the fullest. JoAnn dearly loved a good joke and would tell them often.
In 2004, Glenn and JoAnn moved to Arbor View Retirement Community (now Merrill Gardens). She started a poker group, which is still in existence today. She also discovered Bingo and became a regular player.
JoAnn was a devoted and loving wife, mom, grandma and great grandma. Her family and their welfare was always the most important thing in her life.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years, Glenn Jacobson, her parents, LeRoy and Juliette Wallace, brother Donald and granddaughter, Julie Ann Jacobson.
JoAnn leaves behind her three children, son Gary Jacobson, and daughters Judy Jennings and Jenny Gall, all in Santa Barbara, two sons-in-law, Craig Jennings and Joe Gall, her three grandchildren, Jamie Jacobson, Nick and Lauren Jennings, and three great granddaughters, Raeanna and Cambria Stephens and Brianna Jennings, all in Santa Barbara.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the entire staff at Merrill Gardens Retirement Community whose warmth and caring were always there for both JoAnn and Glenn, to the caregivers at Lynn's Residential Care in Santa Maria, and to the staff at Casa Cambria in Santa Barbara where JoAnn received her final care.
At JoAnn's request there will be no services. A private family gathering will take place at a later date at the Dudley Hoffman Memory Gardens. Friends, if they desire, may make a donation in JoAnn's name to the Mission Hope Cancer Center, 1325 E. Church, Santa Maria CA 93454 or to the Santa Maria Police Department K9 Unit at 1111 W. Betteravia Road, Santa Maria, CA 93455.
