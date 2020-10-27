You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Joan Toby
0 entries

Joan Toby

September 4, 2020

  • 0
Toby Joan.jpg

Joan Toby a former Resident of Santa Maria passed away on 9/4/2020 in Redlands, CA. A zoom Memorial Service is scheduled for 10/28/2020 at 3:00pm. Please contact Bethel Lutheran Church in Santa Maria (805) 922-6601 if you are interested in attending.

To plant a tree in memory of Joan Toby as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News