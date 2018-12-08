Joan Naomi Evernham

Mrs. Joan Naomi Stackhouse-Rogers-Higgins-Evernham passed away at home in Vandenberg Village, CA on November 29, 2018 at the age of 81. She was born in Lakewood, NJ on October 31, 1937 to William Hilliard and Naomi Ada Stackhouse.
Joan graduated from The School for the Deaf in Trenton, NJ and was President of her Senior class. She married in 1960 and moved to New York but returned to Waretown, NJ 9 years later. She was employed as a Keypunch Operator then advancing to Computer Data Entry before becoming a homemaker again when she remarried and moved to Manahawkin, NJ. She later worked at the Tropicana Casino in Atlantic City for 13 years before moving to the Central Coast of California in 1997 to help her daughter and be near her children.
Many things made her happy but she very much enjoyed horses, flowers, reading, flying and motorcycles, along with angels and everyone she could spend time talking with being a very social butterfly. She loved all things of nature with her favorite flowers being morning glories, lilacs, and lilies.
Joan is survived by her loving family of husband John Evernham of Vandenberg Village, CA, son Rick Rogers and wife Dana of Paso Robles, CA, daughter Susan Rogers-Schwartz and husband Curtis of Santa Maria, CA, grandchildren Jessica Rogers-Johnson of Arroyo Grande, CA, and Michael Rogers of Chandler, AZ, as well as her 2 young great-grandchildren Carson Rogers and Mabel Johnson. In addition, she has many nieces and nephews who she adored that live across our great country.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, 2 brothers and 2 sisters, and her second husband James E. Higgins of Manahawkin, NJ.
Any donations would be appreciated in Joan's name to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org.
If you wish to send flowers for her Celebration of Life this can be arranged by directly contacting Blake and/or Diane of Bella Florist in Lompoc, CA at 1-805-740-2900.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Starbuck-Lind Mortuary located at 123 North “A” Street in Lompoc, California on Saturday, December 15th, 2018 at 1:30pm.
