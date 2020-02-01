Joan Adkins

Joan had a deep love for the Lord and was a charter member of St. Louis de Montfort Church. She loved traveling, tandem bike riding with Dale, meeting with her bible class, and spending time with her family, especially her two grandsons Jacob and Zackery. Lovingly known as “Grammy”, rarely a day went by without her and “Papa” having special time together with them. Whether they were cheering at soccer, baseball and basketball games or attending school functions, Joan and Dale were known to be the boys' biggest supporters. Their love for adventure, the Lord, and each other served as an example of how to live life to the fullest.