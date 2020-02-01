Joan Adkins
Joan Marie Clark Adkins, 78, passed from this life into eternal life on Monday, January 6, 2020 at her home in Orcutt.

Born February 27, 1941 in Waterloo, Iowa, she was the daughter of the late Victor Lucien Clark and Virginia Margaret (Burger) Clark. Joan graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1958. After high school, she began receiving letters from a soldier serving with her brother, Bill, in the army. After two years of correspondence, they met and were married four months later. They were devoted to each other for the following 57 years until Dale's death in 2018.

After the couple moved to Santa Maria, Joan followed her lifelong passion for dance by opening Adkins' School of Dance in her garage in 1965. As her studio grew, it relocated to Blosser Rd. and eventually to Acorn Plaza in Orcutt. For 40 years, she shared her love of dance with thousands of students across the Santa Maria Valley.

The studio, which later changed its name to Adkins' Dance Center, performed locally at many venues throughout the years including the Santa Barbara County Fair and Strawberry Festival. The award winning Adkins' Dancers also attended dance competitions in Las Vegas, San Francisco and Los Angeles. Joan often danced with the students and teachers at these events. Many of the relationships that Joan formed with her students and teachers continued long after her retirement and remained a part of her life until her last day.

Joan had a deep love for the Lord and was a charter member of St. Louis de Montfort Church. She loved traveling, tandem bike riding with Dale, meeting with her bible class, and spending time with her family, especially her two grandsons Jacob and Zackery. Lovingly known as “Grammy”, rarely a day went by without her and “Papa” having special time together with them. Whether they were cheering at soccer, baseball and basketball games or attending school functions, Joan and Dale were known to be the boys' biggest supporters. Their love for adventure, the Lord, and each other served as an example of how to live life to the fullest.

Joan is survived by her two sons Jeffrey and husband Michael Murtha of Philadelphia, and Steven and wife Jeanne of Orcutt, as well as her grandsons Jacob and Zackery Adkins. She is also survived by her sisters Mary (Bob) Ellermann and Vicki (Kevin) Celia, brothers Bill (Barb) Clark and Bob (Judy) Clark, and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be forever remembered by her extended family, dear friends and beloved “Dance Daughters”.

A rosary service will be held on Friday, February 7, at 6:00 p.m. at Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary in Santa Maria.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, at St. Louis de Montfort Catholic Church in Orcutt with a reception following. Private interment will be held at later date at Dudley-Hoffman Memory Gardens next to her beloved Dale.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to your favorite charity in memory of Joan.

To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

