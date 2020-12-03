Jo Anne H. Berr

Jo Anne went to be with our Lord on November 19, 2020.
She was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on June 9, 1931. Her family later migrated to northern California. Always with an inquisitive mind, a love for nature, and adventure seeking; Jo Anne went to Anchorage, Alaska as a young adult, all by herself. Alaska is where Jo Anne met and married her husband, Alfred Berr. In 1959 they moved to Santa Maria, CA. In the early 60's Jo Anne became an executive secretary for the Santa Maria Airport. She retired in 1989. Pursuing their love of adventure, the happy retired couple did a lot of traveling together.
Jo Anne is survived by her daughter Paula, son Daniel, nephew Edward, grandchildren Stephanie and Derrin, great grandchildren Vivienne and Rowan.
A private family memorial service will be held at Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary.
