Jimmy Don Yeates was born to Travis and Vivian Yeates in Tucumcari, New Mexico, the second of four children on February 2, 1948 and entered into eternal rest on October 17, 2020 in his home. Jim and his natal family moved from New Mexico to California when he was 14 years old. He was drafted into the army when he was 19 and spent a year in Vietnam where he was wounded and received a purple heart and two bronze stars. He married Elizabeth Doss, who had two sons, Geoff and Mark, whom Jim helped to raise and thought of as his own. They had two children together; daughter Jamie and son James (Lil' Jim). After Elizabeth passed he married Bonnie Faust, who died in 2010.
Jim worked in a transmission shop, in the oil fields, many years in the flooring industry, and then worked for about thirty years in the produce industry as a refrigeration mechanic.
He made his choice to follow Jesus in May of 2013 at Buttonwillow convention in the fellowship embraced by his many relatives. Bonnie had encouraged him to be part of what his relatives enjoyed. He was baptized in 2014 at Avila Beach, California.
He met Patricia Goonetilleke at the fellowship meetings. After a three year friendship they wed on September 14, 2013.
Jim opened his heart and home to many people over the years.
Jim passed away surrounded by friends and family on October 17th 2020 after a year-long decline.
He is survived by his four children Geoff Doss (Monica), Mark Doss (Maria), Jamie Boyer (Daniel) and James Yeates, his wife Patricia Yeates, his sister Sharon Sanz, brother Jerry Yeates (Connie) and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was loved by Pat's family, also, who greatly admired him.
He loved his cars and his dogs and had a ready wry teasing sense of humor. He was always busy doing projects, last of which was building a granny quarters for his Aunt Madie, should she ever have to leave her home to receive care. He is remembered for his kindness, gentleness, generosity, and thoughtfulness. His greatest joy, especially in his declining years, was reading the Bible, going to meetings when he was able, and praying. He often said how he wished more people could know and enjoy the peace and happiness of knowing God and his Son. Jim had many friends and loved to spend time with people that had the three qualities that he most admired: honesty, strong work ethic & kindness. He was often called Honest Jim.
He often said “no matter how bad things are, there is always more to be thankful for than to fret about”.
Family is very thankful to Dignity Health Hospice for their wonderful care and support and are grateful to UCLA, Dignity Health and the VA for all they did for Jimmy.
Any who wish to listen in to his memorial service on Sunday at 5 PM are welcome. There is no pin nor code.
951 981 7282.
