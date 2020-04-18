Jimmy Carthel Anderson, 83, died on Good Friday, April 10, 2020 in Santa Maria, California of natural causes.
Jimmy was born July 8, 1936 in Sheridan, Arkansas and at the age of 7 he relocated to Casmalia, California with his family. He served in the United States Navy from 1954-58 as a machinist. He married Eileen Joan Avila on August 20, 1955. They had 3 sons: James Carthel Anderson, Aaron Louis Anderson, and Matthew David Anderson.
After he was discharged from the Navy, Jimmy obtained employment with Southern California Gas Company where he retired 40 years later in 1998. His hobbies included watching the San Francisco 49ers, collecting antiques, and refurbishing clocks and watches.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, his 3 sons, 5 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.
A private funeral service will be held at Santa Maria Cemetery on April 21, 2020 at 11:00am.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.