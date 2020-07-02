Jim Lee Alonzo

Jim was called home to God Friday June 26th, after battling a long 2 years with Cancer. He was surrounded by God and family. Jim is survived by his son Jimmy Lee, Daughters Amber and Cierra, Grandson Josiah, and his 4 sisters Janina, Erica, Tania, and Veronica. Jim was a kind, funny, hardworking man who loved his Family and he will be missed greatly. Our family is carrying a loss too big to comprehend and, our hearts will forever be broken. But we know we have an Angel watching over us. Services to be held on Friday July 3rd at 10am at St Louis De Monfort Church.