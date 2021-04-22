Jesus Vasquez Teniente age 76, passed away peacefully at home on Monday April 19, 2021.
Jesus, AKA "Jesse" was born on November 12, 1944 in Rio Hondo, Texas to Jesus Alonzo Teniente and Felicitas Vasquez Teniente. It was 1962 when Jesse settled in Santa Maria, CA along with his parents, six brothers and five sisters. On October 23, 1965 he married the love of his life, Henrietta Nunez Teniente. In 1979, Jesse designed and built his home and moved to Orcutt, CA where he and his wife Henrietta raised their six children. Jesse, despite only having up to a fourth grade level education, was a self taught craftsman. Jesse was a kind and genuinely loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.
Jesse was preceded in death by his parents, Jesus Alonzo Teniente and Felicitas Vasquez Teniente, and granddaughter Emma Tidd.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, HenriettaNunez Teniente. Daughters, Linda (David) Tidd, Kristine (Mike) George, Roxanne (Mark) Tidd, Suzanne (Ernie) Cuevas. Sons, Jesse Jr (Jaime) Teniente, James (Yvette) Teniente. Grandchildren, Megan and Casey Tidd, Eric George, Madeline Tidd, Gabriella and Allison Cuevas, Jesse (Melanie), Joshua (Kaitlyn), McKenzie, Madison Teniente, James Jr, Ava-Grace, Jason Teniente. Great granddaughter, Makayla Douglas.
As a young man he enjoyed making short films with his brothers. It was a joy for him to appear as an extra in Disney's The Rocketeer which was filmed in Santa Maria. One of his favorite things to do was take road trips with his wife, mostly to Las Vegas. Jesse was a true family man and he enjoyed spending time at home surrounded by his children and grandchildren, where he would often sing and dance while barbecuing. His example of being a hard worker, loving father and grandfather will be truly missed and never forgotten.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
