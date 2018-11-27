Jesus Saucedo, 91, passed away surrounded by his family on November 23, 2018 in Santa Maria, Ca. Jesus was born in Gachupines, Guanajuato Mexico and at seventeen years of age, married the love of his life, Refugia in 1944.
In 1947, he left his family in Mexico and joined the Bracero Program which contracted agricultural migrant workers to the states for months at a time. He was sent to various states such as Missouri, Texas and California. During his stay in Fresno he heard of a small town that had plenty of agricultural work. In 1953, Jesus arrived in the beautiful town of Guadalupe, Ca and made this his residence for 65 years. In 1957, he was able to bring his entire family to the small town where he continued to work as an agricultural worker. In 1969, he ended his career as an agricultural worker and joined the efforts of Cesar Chavez to improve the wages and working conditions of migrant workers.
In 1973, Jesus started the Guadalupe Community Center, funded by the Orcutt Presbyterian Church, where he provided job skill trainings, meals for the community, Christmas gifts for the children and a place for the community to gather. His favorite event of the year was providing a Thanksgiving meal for the entire community. Jesus had compassion for people in need. His home was open to those that were hungry and needed a place to stay. He served his town of Guadalupe for 30 years as a community servant.
His best role of all was being a grandfather. He was known as Abuelito to his 75 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. He was blessed to see five generations. He taught his family the value of education, the importance of family and unity. His grandchildren loved him immensely and saw him as their hero and rock. They will always remember the countless memories shared with their beloved Abuelito.
He is preceded in death by the love of his life of 69 years, Refugia Saucedo and their two children who died at tender ages, Francisco Javier and Josecito. He is survived by his eight children: Javier (Marie) Saucedo, Consuelo (Jesus) Ortiz, Rosa Saucedo, Martha (Jesus) Pulido, Feliciana (Jorge) Cuevas, Jesse (Teresa) Saucedo, Lucy Saucedo, and Victor (Cathy) Saucedo.
Services will take place at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. The blessed rosary will be on November 29 at 5:30 p.m. and the sacred mass will be on the following day at 10:00 a.m. with the burial to follow at the Guadalupe Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Moreno Mortuary.
