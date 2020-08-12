Jesus Murguia

On December 25, 1945 Jesus was born to Santiago and Elisa Murguia in Ayutla, Jalisco MX there he also had six sisters and five brothers. At seventeen years of age he came to the United States where he lived and worked in several different farms in the area. Jesus met and then married the love of his life Amelia Murguia on July 19, 1968. In 1985, he built his home where he then moved his family to the town of Guadalupe, CA. He later moved, to a different job in Agriculture in the area. After retirement he continued to stay busy by doing work for friends and family; he was a hard worker.
Jesus was caring, loving, and humble. He was a son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend to all. He loved to help others in all that he could, he always put his family first. He had a passion for soccer, singing (especially with family), and barbecuing his most requested famous Chicken!
Jesus left behind wife Amelia Murguia whom he was married to for 52 years. He was the father of Martin, Melinda, Veronica, Valentin, Artemio, Gilberto, Rebecca and Amelia. He was also a grandfather of 20 beautiful grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter.
Although we are saddened with the loss of our father, he will live in our hearts forever. We know he is in the Glory of God and watching down on all of us from heaven.
Rest in Peace Dad we will miss you!
Visitation will be held at 4:00 pm on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary Chapel followed by a Rosary at 6:00 pm. There will be a Mass at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 9:30 am with burial to follow at Guadalupe Cemetery.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.