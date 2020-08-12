You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jesus Murguia
0 entries

Jesus Murguia

December 25, 1945 to August 3, 2020

  • Updated
  • 0
Jesus Murguia

On December 25, 1945 Jesus was born to Santiago and Elisa Murguia in Ayutla, Jalisco MX there he also had six sisters and five brothers. At seventeen years of age he came to the United States where he lived and worked in several different farms in the area. Jesus met and then married the love of his life Amelia Murguia on July 19, 1968. In 1985, he built his home where he then moved his family to the town of Guadalupe, CA. He later moved, to a different job in Agriculture in the area. After retirement he continued to stay busy by doing work for friends and family; he was a hard worker.

Jesus was caring, loving, and humble. He was a son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend to all. He loved to help others in all that he could, he always put his family first. He had a passion for soccer, singing (especially with family), and barbecuing his most requested famous Chicken!

Jesus left behind wife Amelia Murguia whom he was married to for 52 years. He was the father of Martin, Melinda, Veronica, Valentin, Artemio, Gilberto, Rebecca and Amelia. He was also a grandfather of 20 beautiful grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter.

Although we are saddened with the loss of our father, he will live in our hearts forever. We know he is in the Glory of God and watching down on all of us from heaven.

Rest in Peace Dad we will miss you!

Visitation will be held at 4:00 pm on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary Chapel followed by a Rosary at 6:00 pm. There will be a Mass at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 9:30 am with burial to follow at Guadalupe Cemetery.

To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

Dudley-Hoffman

Mortuary & Crematory

(805) 922-8463

www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Jesus Murguia as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News