It is with great sadness that the family of Jesus Angel Manriquez Jr. known to most as Junior, announces his passing on Thursday, July 18th 2019, at the age of 42.
Junior was born in Santa Maria California, to Jesus Angel Manriquez Sr and Elvia Landey Paez, on October 13th, 1976.
Junior grew up in Nipomo and Orcutt, where he touched many lives, he graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1995. He will be forever remembered as “the one with the 64' Impala”. After high school, he moved to Arizona with his uncle for a short time but returned to his hometown, Nipomo in 1997.
In 1999, Junior met the mother of his children, Jessica M. Ybarra and began their life together. They had 3 beautiful children, Jazmyne, JiAnna, and Jesus III.
Junior touched many people's lives, we all have countless memories that will be cherished. He loved to BBQ, he loved to have get togethers with friends and family. He was definitely the best host, making sure everyone was having a good time. He was known for his “Candy Brandy Wine” 64' Super Sport Impala, not to mention cruising around in his dads classic cars. He loved to write, whether it was poems, stories, songs, or quotes. He also loved to drive around taking pictures of scenery and old barns. Juniors sense of humor was one of a kind, he loved to make others laugh. Even when he was ill, he was making everyone laugh including his doctors and nurses. We cannot express how deeply he will be missed.
Junior is survived by his fiancé, Jessica Ybarra, his children;, Jazmyne Alexia Manriquez, JiAnna Aleez Manriquez and Jesus Angel Manriquez III. Father; Jesus Angel Manriquez Sr, Stepmom; Rosa Manriquez Brothers; Saul Manriquez (Patty Manriquez) and Alejandro “Alex” Manriquez. Sisters; Jessica Manriquez (Lino Esparza) and Jennifer Manriquez. Junior leaves behind so many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and not to mention many many friends. He is preceded in death by his Mother; Elvia Landey Paez, Grandmother; Guadalupe Manriquez Sanchez, and Aunt; Evangelina Landey Patino.
Although he took a piece of us when he left, we know he is watching over us. It gives us a slight comfort knowing he is reunited with his mom and with all those we have lost in our lives.
Visitation will be held at Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 5:00 pm with a Rosary at 6:00 pm. There will be a funeral mass on Friday July 26th at 10:00am at St Louis de Montfort Catholic Church followed by burial at the Santa Maria Cemetery.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.