Jessie Vasquez Castillo born in Braliegh California on March 29th 1931.
Preceded in death by husband Jesse, daughter Jenny and son Tony.
Survived by sister Mary Bean, daughter Isabel Hunt, son James Castillo and daughter in law Annette Castillo.
She left behind 10 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.
Her services will be held at Dudley Hoffman Mortuary on 3/29/19 at 1pm. Reception following.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
