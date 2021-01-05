You have permission to edit this article.
Jessica Ernie Maldonado
Jessica Ernie Maldonado

December 28, 2020

Jessica Ernie Maldonado passed away on December 28, 2020 in Santa Maria, CA at the age of 33. Jessica was preceded in death by her brother Andy Castillo, grandfather Jesse Maldonado, godfather Jesse Maldonado Jr., brother-in-law Leslie Achterberg and numerous aunts and uncles. Jessica is survived by her 2 children: son Michael Aragon Jr. and daughter Heaven Aragon; her parents Ernie and Virginia Maldonado; brothers: Samuel (Maria), Thomas (Carolyn) and Jacob Castillo; sisters Tonya and Shante Maldonado; numerous nephews, nieces; great-nephews, a great-niece and her fiancé Edward Carr.

Jessica's kids were her world. She was completely devoted to them and to their sports. Everyone that knew Jessica loved her. She was spunky and had the personality of a firecracker. Jessica was always willing to lend a helping hand to whoever needed it. She left an impact on so many lives and her memory will be cherished. Jessica loved the Raiders, cooking and BBQing. Jessica loved her family. She was an awesome aunt, sweet sister and a loving daughter, but most of all, she was an amazing mother.

