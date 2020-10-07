You have permission to edit this article.
Jessica Ann Simmons
Jessica Ann Simmons

1979 - 2020

Beloved Jessica passed away at home in Orcutt on October 1st, 2020 at the age of 41 years. She is survived by her mother Julie Anne Weakley, her husband Nathan Simmons and four children; Ava Isabella 8, Johnathan James Paul 5, Olivia Ruth 3, Emma Rose 2. She also leaves behind uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. Jessica was born in Corona, California on September 25th, 1979.

She was an only child. She graduated from Corona High School and lived half her life in that community and the past twenty years on the central coast. She had many interests, enjoyed the ocean, surfing and loved her husband and children very much. She was always kind and concerned about everyone and will be dearly missed by her family, friends and relatives. Burial will be at sea near her favorite beaches.

Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.

Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory

600 East Stowell Road, Santa Maria, CA 93454

Phone: 805-925-2753 Fax: 805-922-4930

