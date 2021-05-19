Jesse Salazar Resendez age 67, beloved father, son and brother passed away peacefully on May 11, 2021. Jesse was born on December 1, 1953 in Santa Maria Ca.
Jesse is survived by his daughter, Julie Garcia (Miguel), grandsons Michael and Jason and great-granddaughter Alianna. Son Mario Resendez (Susan), grandsons Nathan and Madden.
Jesse's lovely mother is Frances Quezada of Oxnard, CA. Jesse's siblings are Mary Esther Truax (James), Gabriel Resendez Sr. (Marie), Gilbert Resendez, Jose Resendez, Frank Renteria, Joe Renteria (Martha). Jesse also has MULTIPLE cousins, nieces and nephews.
Jesse was born and raised in Santa Maria, Ca. Jesse joined the United States Marine Corps and served his country with his brother Gabriel Resendez Sr. and best friends/ COMPADRES Armando Macias and Martin Lopez.
Jesse enjoyed playing music instruments and listening to music with his friends and family. Since a young boy, Jesse learned to work on cars beside his grandfather, who we all loved and refer to as "TATA". He truly loved his grandparents.
Jesse is proceeded in death by his father Refugio Resendez, Step father Rafael Quezada, grandfather Ignacio Salazar, grandmother Sacramento Salazar, sister Angie Resendez-Gast and nephew Christin Russnak.
Memorial Services will be held on Friday May 21, 2021 at the VFW (Veteran of Foreign Wars) Hall located at 200 E. Battles Rd. Santa Maria CA. 93454 Promptly at 12:00 - 2:00 pm.
Reception will follow Memorial Services also @ the VFW Hall.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the reception will be limited to the family ONLY. We thank you for your cooperation.
