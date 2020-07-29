Jesse Garcia Morales
0 entries

Jesse Garcia Morales

  • Updated
  • 0
Jesse Garcia Morales

On Wednesday July 1, 2020, Jesse Garcia Morales passed away at the age of 33 in Puyallup, WA.

Jesse was born February 24, 1987 in Lompoc, CA to Joe T. Morales and Yolanda Sotelo. He was the youngest of 4. He grew up in Lompoc and moved to Orcutt in Junior High. He graduated from Ernest Righetti High School. Jesse learned early on he had a natural knack for sheet metal fabrication and welding. In 20 he joined his local sheet metal workers union. He was an accomplished Journeyman and was very talented. He was proud of the work on big projects in California, South Carolina, and Washington.

On February 22, 2014 he married the love of his life, Brooke Runyon. Together they were raising their babies, Aiden, Layla, Lucy and Liv.

There wasn't anything outdoors he didn't enjoy. Bike riding, Frisbee Golf, fishing, watching and playing sports, a good bar-b-que, hanging out with friends and family and Joe Rogan.

Jesse was known for his quick wit, infectious smile and laughter, love of his family, music and his spontaneous wild spirit.

Jesse was preceded in death by his grandparents: Beatriz Garcia, Jose and Mary Morales.

He is survived by his wife Brooke Morales, his four children Aiden, Layla, Lucy and Liv. His parents: Joe T. Morales; Yolanda (Arnold) Sotelo, his siblings: Joe (Lisa) Morales; James (Rachelle) Morales; Monica (Beto) Ibarra and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous close friends.

Memorial Service info: memorial service is postponed due to Carona virus but will be held as soon as we are able to accommodate all Jesse's friends and family.

This is where to send flowers/condolences... 1131 Maple St. Arroyo Grande, CA 93420

To plant a tree in memory of Jesse Morales as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News