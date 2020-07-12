Jerry Glen Byrne, 76, of Santa Maria passed away on July 4th. Jerry was born on August 9, 1943, in Chicago, Ill. In 1946, he moved with his parents to Los Angeles, CA., and graduated from Covina High School in 1961. He married Anne Fleming, who lived down the street.
Jerry had a long career working in the newspaper business. He began by selling newspapers on the corner in downtown Los Angeles, where his father was a street dealer for the Los Angeles Mirror. Jerry became a carrier for the Los Angeles Mirror and worked as an apprentice pressman for a few years before taking a position with the San Gabriel Valley Daily tribune in 1961 as a district manager. In 1963, Jerry went to the Long Beach Independent as a district manager. In 1966, Jerry went to the Copley owned South Bay Daily Breeze, as a division sales manager, and was promoted to promotions manager in 1967. In 1968, Jerry was transferred and promoted to assistant circulation manager of the Sacramento Union. In 1975, Jerry left the Sacramento Union and joined the Hagadone division of Scripps League Newspapers as the county circulation manager at the Sioux City, Iowa Journal. In January 1976, Jerry was transferred and promoted to the circulation manager of the Santa Maria Times. In 1978, Jerry was promoted to Circulation Director for Scripps League Newspapers. He was a member of the California Western Circulation Managers Association for many years and served as their president from 1992 to 1993.
Jerry loved life and retired early to enjoy as much of it as possible. He traveled to Europe, spent time with his family, grandchildren, and friends. He continued his favorite Saturday jaunt of garage sales and swap meets. Jerry loved a party, always making sure everyone was having a great time.
Jerry amassed an unusually large collection of all things Elvis and records from the 50s and 60s. In fact, he always said, two of something is a set, three or more is a collection.
Jerrys wish for everyone to commemorate his life, is to focus on the great memories, good music, and good wine.
Jerry is survived by his wife Anne, his three children Maureen (Mark) Richardson, Teresa (Karl Wood) Byrne, and Tim (Christina) Byrne, his grandchildren Christopher, Zachary, Alexa, and Nicholas and his brother Jim Byrne.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Kidney Fund per Jerry's request.
