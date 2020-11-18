Jerry Alan Pattison, age 93 passed away from this earth on November 9, 2020.
His last wish was to be at home until the end and his sharp intellect still intact and that was granted. Jerry was born in Cleveland on January 10, 1927 and spent his early childhood in Detroit, Ml. He and his mother, Cecil moved to Hollywood, Califomia in 1940. He attended Los Angeles High School and UCLA. He also served in the Navy during WWII. Jerry worked in the entertainment industry for over thirty years, as a sound and music mixer for both television and film. Our home is a virtual gallery of photos from his days working with Dinah Shore, Steve Allen, Groucho Marx, John Wayne, and many more. He also had friendships with many country music stars.
Jerry was an avid sailor and piloted his sailboat “Jerry Jug" out of Marina Del Rey. Jerry also sewed as commodore at Santa Monica Yacht Club in the 1960's. After his retirement in 1982, Jerry and his beloved wife Helen moved to Santa Maria and were members of the Santa Maria Country Club. He loved the game of golf and strived to better his score every day. He played till age 91!
Jerry was a true supporter of the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Malia where he worked tirelessly as a fundraiser. He genuinely believed that each generation owed the next a better life and greater opportunities. He also taught English for the literacy council to people in Santa Maria in bettering their lives.
Jerry was married for 50 years to his wife Helen who preceded him in death in 2007. ln his last twelve years, he was fortunate to have met Artis Chamberlin and were happily married. Jerry and Artis enjoyed many of the same activities; good books (his library was over a thousand books.) music, opera, live theatre, good food and family. He especially loved big Christmas gatherings, surrounded with friends and his wife Artis' big Greek family. He especially loved eating all the cookies, breads, and baklava that she baked. Jerry had a great love for animals.
He adored his dog, Lilly. He loved to feed the ducks. He was genuinely a kindhearted person.
Jerry is survived by his wife Artis, stepdaughter Jamie Chamberlin, her husband (Nathan) His nephew Frank Weravetz (Mae), nieces Faye Cerelic (Frank) and Nikki VanWinkle (Donn). Jerry will be greatly missed, and his memory will be treasured. He was a blessing to so many of us. Jerry made this world a better place. Celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date for family and close friends.
