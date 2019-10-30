Jennifer L. Saladin, a Santa Maria native, passed away on Oct. 26 after a long, extended battle with MS. Jennifer was born August 7, 1948 at the old Sisters Hospital to Dorothy and John Bartel. She was the youngest of their three girls. As a baby she was given the nickname "Jemmer" by her sister Jeri who, at 18 months old, could not pronounce "Jennifer". The name Jemmer stuck with her for her lifetime.
She attended local schools and graduated from Santa Maria High School in 1966. She then went on to attend the University of California, Santa Barbara.
She married William Saladin, of the Santa Maria pioneer family, and they had one daughter, their beautiful Monica.
Jemmer took great pleasure in working for many years for her father who owned Hanson Equipment Company. She loved the social aspects of the job, as she was able to connect with new and old friends who were primarily the farmers, ranchers and contractors with whom they did business. She was always one of the first with any new news around town.
She is survived by her husband, William Saladin of Nipomo, her daughter Monica Saladin Foote ofMorro Bay, and her sister and brother in law, Judith Bartel and Robert Barnes of Santa Maria. She is also survived by her brothers in law Charles Porter of Santa Maria and Bard Saladin of Redmond, Oregon and her sister in law Vicky Saladin Bookless of San Luis Obispo. She was predeceased by her beloved sister Jerilyn Bartel Porter,
Per her request there will be no service. She has asked that you donate to a charity of your choice.
