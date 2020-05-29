Jennie Bastiste

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jennie Batiste, 81, of Santa Maria California died May 6, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.

She was born February 15, 1939, in Betteravia California, the daughter of late Amelia and Pablo Castellanos. She was the third oldest of six siblings. On November 10, 1962, she married William Batiste, who survives.

She graduated from Santa Maria High School in 1957. She married William Batiste in 1962, in Santa Maria California where she lived her entire life. For many years she was an employee at Allan Hancock College and also served on the board as Area Director for California Schools Employees Association for over 25 years. She volunteered the majority of her time to helping and serving others.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Joseph and Nao Batiste, son William Batiste Jr., daughter Lisa Batiste and her four grandchildren.

Burial took place on May 14th at the Santa Maria Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

