Jeffry Richard Carroll, 62, passed from this life December 12, 2020 at his home in Ocean Park, WA due to a COVID-19 related heart attack. He is survived by his beloved and loving wife, Shelley Carroll, 5 children, 14 grandchildren, father Dorwin Carroll, brother Kris Carroll, and sisters Michelle Stallkamp and Renee Greenwood. Born in Porterville, CA he grew up in Santa Maria, attending Righetti High School. He was proud to have served in the Navy Armed Forces. He was best known by his MVP status on the Righetti High School basketball team and as valedictorian Class of 1976. No service is planned. Condolences may be sent to PO Box 704, Ocean Park, WA 98640.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.