You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jeffry Richard Carroll
0 entries

Jeffry Richard Carroll

December 12, 2020

  • 0

Jeffry Richard Carroll, 62, passed from this life December 12, 2020 at his home in Ocean Park, WA due to a COVID-19 related heart attack. He is survived by his beloved and loving wife, Shelley Carroll, 5 children, 14 grandchildren, father Dorwin Carroll, brother Kris Carroll, and sisters Michelle Stallkamp and Renee Greenwood. Born in Porterville, CA he grew up in Santa Maria, attending Righetti High School. He was proud to have served in the Navy Armed Forces. He was best known by his MVP status on the Righetti High School basketball team and as valedictorian Class of 1976. No service is planned. Condolences may be sent to PO Box 704, Ocean Park, WA 98640.

To plant a tree in memory of Jeffry Carroll as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News