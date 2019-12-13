Jeffrey Lynn Buhler (b. August 1950) of Nipomo, CA passed away peacefully on December 8, 2019, surrounded by his family and friends, listening to music he so would have appreciated. For over 40 years Jeff was an insurance salesman and broker serving the communities of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. His love of music was felt around the pubs and hangouts throughout the Central Coast as a member of a group, a duo, or just himself, but was found regularly at the Praise Team performances at the Oak Park Christian Church in Grover Beach and the First United Methodist Church Arroyo Grande. He was a model train enthusiast and collector, and a history buff about the artillery and aircraft of WWII. Jeff leaves behind his lovely wife, Dotti; his son, John (Jewellee); his step-children, Nick (Linsey) Banks and Megan Banks; his brothers, Mike (Diane) and Mark (Jodie), his sisters Kristine Buhler, Debbie (Jim) Blake, and Cindy (Wayne) Davey, and his stepmother, Shanna, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and countless friends. A celebration of Jeff's life is scheduled at the Oak Park Christian Church, 386 N Oak Park Blvd, Grover Beach, CA, 93433 on January 25, 2020 at 11:00 am. At the family's request, donations to the Oak Park Christian Church music department are appreciated in lieu of flowers.
