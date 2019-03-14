It is with great sadness that the family of Jeffrey Jackson Lind announces his sudden passing on Friday, March 8, 2019, at the young age of 36. Jackson was a husband, father, son and brother who will be forever remembered by his wife and best friend, Alejandra and their precious daughter, Cassia. Jackson is also lovingly remembered by his parents, Jeff and Patsy Lind, and by his brother and sisters, James, Timbrey and Chalan Lind. Jackson will also be remembered by his niece and nephew, extended family and dear friends.
Jackson was one of a kind; his quick wit and humorous perspective of life was contagious to those around him. He was a force of nature who could brighten up any room and was a gift to anyone who met him. His Passion for music and singing was known to all. It was thru music that he met his wife and found his love for gospel music.
On Tuesday March 19, 2019 will be the viewing services by Dudley Hoffman at the Church of Jesus Christ Of Ladder Day Saints - 908 Sierra Madre Ave, Santa Maria from 5:00pm-7:00pm. Followed by the Celebration of Life memorial services on Wednesday March 20th at 12:00pm which will be held at the same location.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
