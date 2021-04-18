Jeffrey Dorsey Gill passed peacefully April 10, 2021 at a young age of 57. Jeff was born to Anne and Gordon Gill of Santa Maria. He attended local schools and based his entrepreneurial endeavors in Santa Maria. Jeff was passionately involved as a spectator of sports and a collector of memorabilia. His passion followed him into all aspects of life including his dogs and numerous friendships in the community.
Jeff fought strong against many illnesses until his passing from cancer. Jeff is survived by his dog Clyde, father Gordon Gill and his three sisters and their families: Carrie, Stephen, Chris and Sean Lane; Marci, Wayne, Brandon and Annaliese Lippold; Shawn and Dave Freeman.
A gathering will be held in July for his family and close friends to celebrate his life.
Donations can be made to the Boys and Girls's Club of Santa Maria at https://bgccentralcoast.org/donationsfacility-rentals.html or The Wildlife and Environmental Conservation, Inc at https://www.helpwildlife.org
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
