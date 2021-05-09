HERMAN, Jeffery Del, 66, of Ballard passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021.
Born in Salem, Oregon on September 4 1954, Jeff was the son of the late Delmar Paul Herman and Jeane Herman.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Lori, their four children, Julie, Jenifer (Raymond), Adrienne (Chasen) and Joseph, and two grandchildren Finn and Bexley. He is also survived by his mother Jeane, brother, John (Tanya) and two nephews, Kyle (Annie) and Michael.
Jeff was an alumnus of the University of Oregon (Class of 1977) and the Willamette University School of Law (Class of 1980). Jeff practiced law in Eugene, Oregon and Santa Barbara CA. In 2000 he left law and purchased Vandenberg Senior Residence in Santa Maria CA, where he found his calling working with seniors. He also purchased Hummel Village in Orcutt CA.
Jeff had a passion for his grandchildren, travel, photography, golf, geology and many facets of the outdoors. He was an intelligent man with a curious nature and could often be found with a book his hand, but he was happiest when surrounded by his family.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to his favorite charities (of which there were too many to list) The Nature Conservancy or SPLC (Southern Poverty Law Center), or to your personal favorite charity.
