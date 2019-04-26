Jeanne Schroeder Venema passed away on Easter, April 23. She lived a full and productive life characterized by love, kindness, generosity, and wisdom. Born in Hammond, Indiana, on March 26, 1928, the second child of parents Herman and Mary Schroeder, she was raised with her beloved siblings—Mary, Herman, Ronald, and Geraldine. The family ultimately moved to Yuma, AZ, following her father's railroad career. It was there that she met and married her first husband, Kenneth Hansberger, with whom she had her first child. She later met her second husband, George Venema, before moving to California's Central Coast where they raised 7 children. Jeanne instilled a love of nature and learning in her children, as well as an appreciation of music and art. She graciously welcomed friends and strangers with kindness and acceptance, as she shone with a beauty both inside and out. As we mourn the loss of Jeanne, we are enriched by her legacy of love, compassion, wit, and ready laughter. She will forever live on in our hearts and minds. Her smile is the sunrise; her laughter, the wind; her strength, the tall trees; her free spirit, the birds in flight. Jeanne is survived by her sister, Geraldine, her children and respective spouses: Hillary (Tom), Jan (Ginny), Jody (Bunny), Marcella, Georgianna (Ruben), Craig (Amy), cherished grandchildren, great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; siblings Mary, Herman, and Ronald; beloved daughter Jocelyn; and former husbands, Kenneth and George. Jeanne lived life fully, celebrating even her final days in the presence and embrace of family and friends. She was active, lively, and conversant up to the final moments of her gentle passing. The family thanks Dr Donald Hole, Hospice and all who extended caring and best wishes in her final days. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Santa Maria Valley Humane society. In lieu of sorrow, we ask that you celebrate the joy of an exceptional woman and a life well lived.
Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.
Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory
600 East Stowell Road, Santa Maria, CA 93454
Phone: 805-925-2753 Fax: 805-922-4930
