Jeanne Miyoshi peacefully passed away on December 29th with her daughters by her side. She was 89 years old.
As the youngest of five children, Jeanne was born and raised in Los Angeles, California. When she was only 12 years old, Jeanne was incarcerated with her family at Amache Concentration Camp in Granada, Colorado, during World War II. Following incarceration, Jeanne and her family lived briefly in Rockford, Illinois, until they were allowed to return to California after the war ended. She developed a love for music from her mother who shared her passion for opera and classical music.
After meeting on the ski slopes and teaching him how to ski, Jeanne married Toru Miyoshi in 1955. The couple remained in Los Angeles until Toru finished his university studies. They then moved to Santa Maria where they settled down to raise their family. She shared her love for classical music and instilled the importance of respect and generosity with her daughters. She was a long supporter of the local arts including the Santa Maria Symphony.
Jeanne was a steadfast supporter of Toru's political career in spite of the fact that public life was out of her comfort zone. Together, they attended numerous meeting and conferences throughout California. Jeanne loved to see the world and her travels included Japan, Germany, Mexico, Canada, France, Spain and Italy. It's hard to say which country was her favorite, but driving through the Black Forest in Germany and exploring the artisan shops in Venice were near the top.
She adored her 2 grandchildren and enjoyed watching them grow - making many trips to Alaska in spring, summer, fall AND winter. Jeanne loved classical music and took great pride in her grandchildren's musical accomplishments, never missing an opportunity to attend their various concerts. She braved sub-zero temperatures to watch her grandchildren perform with the Fairbanks Symphony and attended regional and national performances in Washington, Oregon and Ohio. She continued to support her grandchildren's musical interests through college by attending as many concerts as she could. She delighted in seeing her granddaughter perform with the Flagstaff Symphony in Arizona and, most recently in March after her 89th birthday, with the Meridian Symphony Orchestra in Idaho.
She loved to fish and spent many hours fishing in the high Sierra lakes near their second home in the Sierra foothills. She often reported sightings of deer and geese as they trolled along the lake shores. While Toru took the helm and navigated the boat, Jeanne would nearly always land the biggest fish of the day.
More recently, Jeanne took great pleasure spending time with her great-grandson whose mom always made a point to visit at least once a year. She was so proud to be “Obachan” to the 5th generation in her family.
Our family is grateful for the Marian Hospice Care nurses and support staff, for Lourdes and Erica who provided gentle 24 hour home care, and most especially, Angela, who provided fun and loving companionship, and most importantly, gave Mom the freedom to live independently.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Toru Miyoshi, sister, Donna Ikeda, and brothers, Robert and Kenneth Kojima. She is survived by her daughters, Joni Miyoshi and Lisa Daum (David), grandchildren, Laura Campbell (Doug) and Logan Daum (Ya), and great-grandson, Lane Campbell.
