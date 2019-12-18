Jeanette Marie Branquinho

Jeanette Marie (Goodchild) Branquinho, was a lifelong resident of the Santa Maria Valley. She was born at the old Sisters Hospital on December 24, 1941. She lived in Garey and attended Blockman School for her elementary and middle school years. She went to high school at Santa Maria High where she was in the Glee Club and graduated in 1959. Jeanette was always adventurous and a bit mischievous. She was one of the 5 Cinco Campanas 4H club members, all 5 Goodchild children living in Garey and Sisquoc. Her 4-H projects were sheep and steers.
Jeanette worked part-time for Orcutt School District in the cafeteria. She was the Community Leader of the La Graciosa 4-H club in Orcutt and a project leader sewing, entomology, and cooking. For many years, she volunteered in the Home Economics Building during the annual fair held at the Santa Maria Fairgrounds. She was involved in the Garey Club beginning in the 1950's all the way to the late 1970's. Jeanette was very creative and loved flowers. Her passion led her to be a florist. She worked several years as a florist at Stanley's Floral Arts.
She married Irwin Branquinho, her high school sweetheart and life-long love on October 24, 1959. Irv and Jeanette reached their 60th wedding anniversary this year but it was a bittersweet milestone. On October 24, 2019, Irv passed away from prostate cancer. Unexpectedly, on December 13, 2019, Jeanette joined him in death as she was in life.
Jeanette was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She always had open arms and welcomed everyone with a smile. She will be missed.
Jeanette is survived by her daughters, Carolyn (Branquinho) Kleinsmith and husband, Timothy Kleinsmith; and Connie Branquinho and husband Steve Zaritisky; sister, Janice (Goodchild) Pond; and 8 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Irwin Branquinho; parents, Harry and Alma (Knudsen) Goodchild; and grandparents, Sam and Marie (Ness) Knudsen, and Edward and Barbara (Niverth) Goodchild Sumner and step father William Sumner. Jeanette is a descendent of the Santa Maria pioneer Bradley family.
A viewing is scheduled for Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 9:00 am with funeral service to follow at 10:00 am at Dudley Hoffman Mortuary, 1003 E. Stowell Road, Santa Maria, Ca. 93455. Grave side services will be held immediately after funeral service.
