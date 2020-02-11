Jean Nauman, 87 years old, formerly of Lompoc, California, passed away peacefully on January 30, 2020 at her current home in Sun City, California.

Jean was born June 29, 1932 to Nick and Mary Yenko in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1950. In 1953, Jean graduated from the Holy Cross Hospital School of Nursing in Salt Lake City, Utah. She continued her nursing career in Palo Alto, California as a Registered Nurse. Jean married her pen pal sweetheart Keith “Rex” Nauman on August 5, 1956 and they enjoyed 56 wonderful years together until his passing in 2012.

Jean lived in Lompoc from 1960 to 2017 and was a faithful parishioner of Queen of Angels Church for over 50 years, helping out whenever she was called upon. She had many special friendships with members of her parish and participated in many functions of the Knights of Columbus as a member's wife. She was an avid reader and enjoyed crossword puzzles and jumbles. She was a beloved member of the Mission Hills residential community where she helped many friends and neighbors over the years she resided there.

