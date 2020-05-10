Jean Denmun, longtime resident of Santa Maria, passed away on May 2 at 93 years old. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Denmun, both members of the Pioneers of the Santa Maria Valley. Jean was originally from Riverside, Ca. and had one brother Ray Addington and two sisters Roberta Mansfield and her surviving sibling Judy Lindly of San Diego.
Charlie and Jean raised two daughters Charlene Chabot (husband Dan) of Los Alamos, Ca. and Diane Fowler (husband Dave) of Eugene, Oregon. She had three grandchildren Denise Mullinax, Darin Chabot and Nicole Fowler Garlisch and six great grandchildren, Garrett Mullinax, Macon Mullinax, Reagan Mullinax, Bella Chabot, Annabelle Garlisch and Austin Garlisch.
Over the years Jean worked at Rowan's Clothing, Deanna's interiors and Melby's Jewelers.
She enjoyed painting and was a member of the Santa Maria Art Guild. Her favorite pastimes included flower gardening, shopping and playing cards. She played bridge with multiple groups including Minerva and played frequently with friends at the country club as well as friends at her last residence, Merrill Gardens. Jean loved hosting and cooking holiday dinners, birthday parties, and making and having friends and family over for dinner. Jean was famous for making her Christmas pumpkin bread. She baked between 35-40 loaves every year and delivered them to friends, neighbors and her doctors. She looked forward to it every year and so did everyone who received them.
Jean will be dearly missed by all her friends and family who were so blessed to have her in their lives for so long. Jean's family will be celebrating her life privately per her wishes.
