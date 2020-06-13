× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jean Cecelia Patterson (née Addington), 93, a long-time former resident of Santa Maria, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2020 of natural causes in Orange County, CA.

Born in 1926 in St. Louis, MO and raised in Riverside, CA, Jean was the oldest of five children. She graduated from Riverside Poly HS in 1944 and attended Riverside Community College. Volunteering with the Red Cross at nearby March Field towards the end of WWII, she met her husband Robert (Pat) Patterson. They married in January 1946. All three of their sons, Bob, Steve and Tim, were born in Riverside before the family relocated to Oahu, HI, where Pat's job with Lockheed took them in 1957.

A job for Pat at Vandenberg AFB brought Jean and the Patterson family to Santa Maria when they left Hawaii in 1961. Jean made Santa Maria her home for more than 36 years.

It was in Santa Maria that her sons were introduced to the game of basketball, and Jean spent many of her Santa Maria years with Pat cheering them on at games ranging from junior high level through to the NBA. Starting at courts as near as the few blocks to Fesler School, this journey took them to locations throughout the United States and then as far away as Italy and Sweden.