Jean Cecelia Patterson (née Addington), 93, a long-time former resident of Santa Maria, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2020 of natural causes in Orange County, CA.
Born in 1926 in St. Louis, MO and raised in Riverside, CA, Jean was the oldest of five children. She graduated from Riverside Poly HS in 1944 and attended Riverside Community College. Volunteering with the Red Cross at nearby March Field towards the end of WWII, she met her husband Robert (Pat) Patterson. They married in January 1946. All three of their sons, Bob, Steve and Tim, were born in Riverside before the family relocated to Oahu, HI, where Pat's job with Lockheed took them in 1957.
A job for Pat at Vandenberg AFB brought Jean and the Patterson family to Santa Maria when they left Hawaii in 1961. Jean made Santa Maria her home for more than 36 years.
It was in Santa Maria that her sons were introduced to the game of basketball, and Jean spent many of her Santa Maria years with Pat cheering them on at games ranging from junior high level through to the NBA. Starting at courts as near as the few blocks to Fesler School, this journey took them to locations throughout the United States and then as far away as Italy and Sweden.
Jean also instilled in her sons the value of education. They each graduated from Santa Maria HS, Bob in 1964, Steve in 1966 and Tim in 1972. Not having received a college degree herself, Jean was especially proud of the educational opportunities her sons pursued while playing college basketball, Bob at Biola, Steve at UCLA and Tim at Stanford.
Santa Maria also proved to be an excellent place for Jean to nurture her faith in Jesus Christ, most notably through years of active participation in the life and worship at Grace Baptist Church.
Besides being a devoted wife and mother, Jean also worked outside the home much of her life. In Riverside she worked for the So Cal Telephone Co for 10 years, becoming an expert switchboard operator. After settling in Santa Maria, Jean applied her switchboard skills at a local answering service for a number of years, before taking a position as an assistant in the counseling department at Allan Hancock College. While at Hancock she also worked as switchboard operator prior to retiring.
Jean moved to Scottsdale, AZ in 1998. During her time there, Pat passed away in December 2003 and Steve in July 2004. In 2007, Jean returned to Santa Maria for a year. She then moved to Orange County, CA, where she spent the last 12 years of her life.
A favorite scripture of Jean's was, "Trust in the Lord with all your heart . . . and he will make your paths straight." Proverbs 3:5-6
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.