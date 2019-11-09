{{featured_button_text}}

Jayne A. Roth was born in Santa Maria on December 9, 1918 to Bertie Alan Williams and Martha Matilda Rose Stovall Williams. She passed away peacefully in Santa Maria on November 1, 2019. Jayne spent most of her life in the Santa Mariaipomo area and had a great appreciation for the local area and the changes she saw in her almost 101 years as a second-generation Santa Maria Valley native. She loved her family, cats, the color purple, crossword puzzles, Bob Barker, the Indianapolis 500 and the Los Angeles Dodgers. She worked for many years at Chew Café and American Bakery.

Jayne was preceded in death by her sons Darryl Nash Rojas, Douglas Anthony Rojas and Michael Bruce Rojas, as well as great-great granddaughter Erika Cano and great-great grandson Zaiden Martinez. She is survived by five daughters and one son: Jacqueline (Vincent) Deparini, Maurice (Pamela) Cespedes, Karen Milo, Marcia (Ron Cavazos) San Diego-Among, Heather (Steven) Reese and Lu-Ann Lannon. She also leaves 30 grandchildren and numerous great- and great-great grandchildren. She will be remembered for her spunk, great vocabulary and quick sense of humor.

Our family would like to thank the staff at Marian Extended Care. Grandma Jayne was treated with love and respect; we are most grateful. As per her wishes, there will be a graveside service at Santa Maria Cemetery at 1:00 on Wednesday, November 13. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to Santa Barbara County Animal Care Foundation (Non profit ID 68-0498950) at P. O. Box 307, Santa Maria, CA 93456 or to the charity of your choice.

To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Dudley-Hoffman

Mortuary & Crematory

(805) 922-8463

www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

Get each day's obituaries in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load entries