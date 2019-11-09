Jayne A. Roth was born in Santa Maria on December 9, 1918 to Bertie Alan Williams and Martha Matilda Rose Stovall Williams. She passed away peacefully in Santa Maria on November 1, 2019. Jayne spent most of her life in the Santa Mariaipomo area and had a great appreciation for the local area and the changes she saw in her almost 101 years as a second-generation Santa Maria Valley native. She loved her family, cats, the color purple, crossword puzzles, Bob Barker, the Indianapolis 500 and the Los Angeles Dodgers. She worked for many years at Chew Café and American Bakery.
Jayne was preceded in death by her sons Darryl Nash Rojas, Douglas Anthony Rojas and Michael Bruce Rojas, as well as great-great granddaughter Erika Cano and great-great grandson Zaiden Martinez. She is survived by five daughters and one son: Jacqueline (Vincent) Deparini, Maurice (Pamela) Cespedes, Karen Milo, Marcia (Ron Cavazos) San Diego-Among, Heather (Steven) Reese and Lu-Ann Lannon. She also leaves 30 grandchildren and numerous great- and great-great grandchildren. She will be remembered for her spunk, great vocabulary and quick sense of humor.
Our family would like to thank the staff at Marian Extended Care. Grandma Jayne was treated with love and respect; we are most grateful. As per her wishes, there will be a graveside service at Santa Maria Cemetery at 1:00 on Wednesday, November 13. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to Santa Barbara County Animal Care Foundation (Non profit ID 68-0498950) at P. O. Box 307, Santa Maria, CA 93456 or to the charity of your choice.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
You have free articles remaining.
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.