Javier Perez Gonzalez

Javier Gonzalez, 85 of Guadalupe, CA passed away on September 27, 2018. He was born in Dallas, Texas on March 13, 1933, and raised in Mexico City, Mexico. Javier settled in Guadalupe, CA at 24 years of age. Javier was a simple loving man who loved God, his wife Connie, and his family.
Javier worked at Union Sugar for 34 years as a milling foreman before retiring. He soon after became a handyman for numerous projects for friends and family, specializing in electrical work. Javier was quite frequently seen at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, where he was an active member. Being a Lector in his church was one of his many passions, and he loved to read God's word. Some of his other passions included hunting, camping, traveling, and visiting family. He loved to tell his detailed life stories using lots of heart. He will be forever remembered as a very loving, kind, and proud man. He loved helping others, and touched many lives. To know him was to love him.
Javier is survived by wife of 60 years, Connie Gonzalez. Brother Marcos (Margarita), Sister Clementina Gonzalez, Sons: George Gonzalez (Sandra), Anthony San Juan (Cheryl), Julius San Juan (Sharon), Bernie Gonzalez (Shannon), Victor Gonzalez (Sheri), Daughter-in-law Brenda Gonzalez. Grandchildren: Nicole Gonzalez, Amanda Gonzalez, Jennifer Garcia (Sergio), Corrine Resendez (Chris), Christopher San Juan (Janet), Marissa Gonzalez (Pheaktra), Michelle Gorospe (Gary), Georgie Gonzalez (Bridget), Victoria Gonzalez, Derek Gonzalez, Jeff Gonzalez, Adam Gonzalez, and Granddaughter-in-law Sara San Juan, along with numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Javier was preceded in death by his siblings Alex Gonzalez, Josefina Arredondo, and Catalina Gonzalez; Son Mike Gonzalez, grandsons Tony San Juan and Matthew Gonzalez, and niece Gloria Nunez.
On Thursday, October 4th a public viewing and visitation will be held at 6:00 pm followed by a Rosary at 7:00 pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
Friday, October 5th Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with burial following at the Guadalupe Cemetery. Reception immediately following at the American Legion Hall at 1025 Guadalupe Street.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
