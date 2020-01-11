Janice Zern, Santa Maria resident since 1962, passed peacefully at her home on December 30, 2019. Janice, 98, retired from teaching for the Santa Maria-Bonita School District in 1980. Janice was devoted to the work of the church, which found expression in social and economic justice, civil rights, and environmental causes. She volunteered for an array of organizations including literacy, hospice, and the Healing Rooms of Santa Maria. She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 71 years, Frank Zern. She is survived by her son, Lawrence Zern, and daughter, Catherine Zern, as well as several beloved nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Santa Maria Vineyard Church on 2/15/2020 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to UNHCR, St. Jude's Children's Hospital, or the Humane Society.