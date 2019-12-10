Janice Maria Grabeel Meyers was born May 9th, 1961 to Betty Jane Hart and Vernon J Grabeel, at the Sister Hospital in Santa Maria, California. She was the youngest of four siblings (Everett, Merle, & Verna Mae). Janice was raised on a dairy ranch in Nipomo where she enjoyed horseback riding and visiting her Aunt Minnie's apricot orchard. She was a student at St Patrick Catholic School, a Nipomo 4H member and Arroyo Grande FFA member.
From a young age Janice began her life devotion of caring for others. She worked in assisted living homes, and later cared for her grandmother Gloria Canada and Great Aunt Frances Canada. Janice was a had a gift for helping others care for their loved ones in hospice care. She enjoyed caring for everyone around her.
Janice was married to John Meyers for 28 years. She was a devoted mother to her children Benjamin, Justin and Wendalynn. Janice was an exceptional room mother for each of her children, and made extravagant class parties and crafts. She inspired award winning class crafts and crafts for the local Octoberfest, church, and businesses. Janice volunteered for food drives, Festas, St. Joseph's bingo, Martha's Ministry, Salvation Army, and any other need around her. She simply cared.
As a grandmother, Janice enjoyed teaching her grandchildren to cook, make crafts and tell jokes. She loved to tell stories of growing up in Nipomo, and all the people she knew.
Janice was preceded in death by her husband John Meyers, brother Everett Grabeel, and mother Betty Jane Grabeel. She is survived by her sisters Verna Mae Bailey and Merle Sahagun, Son Benjamin Ramos and his wife Vanessa, son Justin Meyers, daughter Wendalynn Meyers, and grandchildren Emerciana, Manuel, Samantha, Gilbert and Bonna. And many nephews and nieces.
On Thursday, November 28, 2019 was called to heaven to spend Thanksgiving with her loved ones who have preceded her in death. There will be a rosary recited at 9:30am and a memorial mass at 10am with reception to follow, at Saint Joseph's Catholic Church in Nipomo on Friday, December 13, 2019. All friends and family are welcome.
Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.
